ATF Classifies July 4th Alcova Marina Fire as Incendiary, $5,000 Reward Offered for Information

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver Field Division (ATF) has classified the Alcova Marina fire as Incendiary, or "willful ignition of a fire, in an area, or under circumstances where or when there should not be a fire."

ATF and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson at the Alcova Lakeside Marina building on the Fourth of July.

Over the last several months, Natrona County Sheriff’s Investigators have worked in tandem with highly trained fire investigators from the ATF, Natrona County Fire Protection District, Casper Fire-EMS Department, and Evansville Fire-EMS Department to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

In the immediate hours following the fire, the National Response Team (NRT) provided a response that spanned nearly 8 days, bringing equipment and experienced ATF personnel specializing in fire origin and cause determination to Natrona County. Together, personnel worked tirelessly to determine the appropriate direction for this complex investigation. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has received many tips and valuable information and is continuing the active, joint investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information not yet been reported is encouraged to contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office or ATF. Information can be submitted to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282, or ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit information through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at www.crime-stoppers.com or by calling (307) 577-8477.