At Least Three People Killed in Northern California Wildfires

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say at least three people have died, including the first civilian, in wildfires that are raging through Northern California and threaten tens of thousands of homes.

Solano County Sheriff Sheriff Thomas A. Ferrara announced the civilian man’s death Thursday, but he didn’t have additional details.

Dozens of major fires have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes in the San Francisco Bay Area, wine country and portions of the Sierra Nevada.

A Pacific Gas & Electric utility worker assisting with advance clearing was found dead Wednesday in a vehicle in the Vacaville area between San Francisco and Sacramento. A pilot on a water-dropping mission in central California died Wednesday when his helicopter crashed.