California Residents Again Face Fire Anguish as Homes Burn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Northern California’s wine country was blanketed by fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, destroying homes and prompting overnight evacuation orders involving more than 50,000 people.

Residents of the Oakmont Gardens senior living facility in Santa Rosa boarded brightly lit city buses overnight, some wearing bathrobes and using walkers.

The Adventist Health St. Helena hospital suspended care and transferred all patients elsewhere.

The fires that began Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine country north of San Francisco came near the third anniversary of deadly wildfires that erupted in 2017, including one that killed 22 people.