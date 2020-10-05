Epic Scale of California Wildfires Continues to Grow

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The staggering scale of California’s wildfires has reached another milestone: A single fire has surpassed 1 million acres.

The new mark for the August Complex in the Coast Range between San Francisco and the Oregon state line came Monday.

It was a day after the total area of land burned by California wildfires this year passed 4 million acres, more than double the previous record.

The August Complex began as dozens of fires ignited by lightning in the Mendocino National Forest in mid-August.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says it has burned more land than all the wildfires recorded in California from 1932 to 1999.