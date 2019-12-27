An Arminto man who shot at two women in a car in June pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment during a hearing in Natrona County District Court on Friday.

In exchange for the plea, the prosecution agreed to drop two counts of aggravated assault originally filed against Bryan Dunihoo.

Reckless endangerment is punishable by up to one year in jail, Judge Kerri Johnson said.

However, the plea agreement did not recommend a sentence for Dunihoo, Johnson said. She will set a sentencing date later.

The case started on the evening of June 28 when a woman called 911 and said she and her friend were in a car being chased by people in another car and that they were being shot at, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The woman and Dunihoo met on an online dating site, found out he was married, called his wife who invited her to come to Arminto to talk. Arminto is nine miles north of Waltman, which is 50 miles west of Casper on U.S. Highway 20.

The woman, accompanied by a passenger, had trouble finding Dunihoo's home. She began driving back to Highway 20 when Dunihoo drove his car facing her and turned on his headlights.

Dunihoo would not let her pass, according to the affidavit.

The woman saw a red laser light from a handgun pointed at the passenger, backed up, and heard multiple gunshots, according to court documents.

Dunihoo again allegedly blocked the woman's attempt to return to the highway, got out of his car and yelled at the woman.

Dunihoo then got into his vehicle and allowed the woman to drive, but chased her to the highway and almost caused her to wreck, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, Dunihoo told a Natrona County Sheriff's investigator that he met the woman on an online dating website, the woman messaged him on Facebook under a false name and stated that she knew where he lives.

Dunihoo also said he felt the woman was threatening his marriage.

He remains free on bond.