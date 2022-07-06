Are You Ready Casper? It’s Time For Summer Concerts At Bloomery Farm

Casperites love their live music.

And I think we can all agree that one of the best things about Casper in the Summer is all of the outdoor live music concerts.

From Rock the Block to Concerts at the Glenrock Town Square, Wyoming loves to dance the night away.

As a mom of 5 kids, ages 16 to 7, one of my favorite things about outdoor music concerts is that it's an activity that my entire family can enjoy.

Bloomery Farm is located on the West Side of Casper off of Zero Road.

Twenty years ago, Cathryn and her family purchased a little farm west of Casper, Wyoming, that they now call “The Bloomery.”

The Bloomery 307 via Facebook The Bloomery 307 via Facebook loading...

At The Bloomery, their mission is to create a welcoming haven by intentionally cultivating wild and beautiful spaces. The Bloomery has even been recognized by the National Wildlife Federation as a Certified Wildlife Habitat.

The Bloomery hosts a multitude of gatherings including

Farm-to-table dinners

Evening cocktail classes

Bouquet-making workshops

Plein-air painting in the field

Yoga on the farm

European-style Christmas markets

The Bloomery 307 via Facebook The Bloomery 307 via Facebook loading...

And on Saturday, July 9th, they're having their first Summer Concert on the Farm.

The gate opens at 6:30, and the main headliner is J Shogren Sarah Carper will be opening for him from 6:30 - 7:30.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and for Children 4-12 the cost is $5, and children under 4 are free. Tickets can be purchased through this link.

The Bloomery 307 via Facebook The Bloomery 307 via Facebook loading...

This is a family-friendly relaxing evening, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Feel free to bring your own picnic baskets full of goodies and drinks, or pre-orders for Graze&Gather grazing boxes can be filled via Facebook. The cost for grazing boxes is $15 for a small one-person box and $20 for a two-person box.

Skull Tree Brewing will be at the event with their craft beer.

NOTE: Pets are not allowed

The Bloomery 307 via Facebook The Bloomery 307 via Facebook loading...

Want to know more about J Shogren?

J Shogren is a veteran singer-songwriter, board member on the Wyoming Arts Council, and an Economics prof at UW. He performs with 10 Cent Stranger as well as Jalan Crossland. He will be doing an acoustic show with “songs of all persuasions” or “original eclectic songs from a lifetime of music."

Questions about the event?

Contact Cathryn through BloomeryFarm.com

The Bloomery 307 via Facebook The Bloomery 307 via Facebook loading...

