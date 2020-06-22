AP-NORC Poll: Politics Drive Divergent View of US Economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ outlook on the national economy has improved somewhat from its lowest points during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

But a new poll suggests Democrats and Republicans are living in alternate economic realities amid the sharpest recession in the nation’s history.

A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 85% of Democrats call economic conditions “poor,” while 65% of Republicans describe them as “good."

Overall, 63% of the country says the economy is in poor shape, down somewhat from the 70% who felt that way in May.