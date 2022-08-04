On Wednesday, the Natrona County Republican Women hosted another candidate forum for those running in the Republican primary for the Wyoming House.

While Wyoming's current representative, Liz Cheney didn't show up, along with several other smaller candidates, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump and is currently leading in the polls, and state Senator Anthony Bouchard, did appear.

Jeremy Adler, communications director for Cheney's office, said she was unable to attend because she was at an event in Laramie on Wednesday.

During the forum, the candidates were asked a variety of questions ranging from inflation, their policy positions, how they work with Wyoming senators, their vision for Wyoming, who they'll vote for as House speaker, and how to balance the budget.

Both candidates were also asked whether they think the 2020 U.S. elections were stolen, and both Bouchard and Hageman agreed.

Bouchard said that because states couldn't purge their voter roles and could send out multiple ballots to a household, the election was stolen.

"Yeah the election was stolen and if you want to see how it got played out first, go watch Rocky Mountain Heist," Bouchard said. "Watch where they showed how they systematically got in and changed the system. As a matter of fact, you'll notice Michelle Malkin isn't around anymore, they de-platformed her. Because when she told the story of what happened in Colorado, she was gone. Go look this up yourself. It's the same model, they went to the states that they knew they could exhibit. If you go to Colorado, you talk to people all the time they get 10 ballots, two people in their house. And you've got to be careful about this, because Congress wants to fix everything, and they break a lot of things. A lot of the problem has happened because of Congress. You have rules in place where Colorado cannot purge their lists because they have accepted motor voters as part of what they do. That's what happened in a lot of states, if you look, they couldn't purge their lists, they had years of people on the ballots where they were mailing these ballots out. That's how they stole the election. I don't know how a guy that could not get out of his basement, could legitimately be president. How could that happen? We saw him campaigning. He had five people in front of him in some places and he wins? I don't think that's possible in a legitimate election."

The movie that Bouchard mentions, Rocky Mountain Heist, which is narrated by Malkin, talks about how four wealthy people, Jared Polis Tim Gill, Rutt Bridges, and Pat Stryker, financed Democrat candidates over Republicans.

In February, Malkin and her husband were banned from Airbnb after attending an American Renaissance conference.

While Bouchard did not mention anyone specifically in Colorado who lives in a two-person household that received 10 ballots, there is a Colorado state law requiring "no person other than a duly authorized agent of the county clerk and recorder or designated election official may receive more than ten mail ballots in any election for mailing or delivery."

Bouchard could be implying that a house requesting mail-in or absentee ballots and receiving multiple indicates fraud, however, it doesn't follow that because 10 ballots arrived at a house that 10 ballots were sent out and counted.

Voter rolls not being purged in Colorado could be in reference to the case Judicial Watch, Inc. v. Griswold, which was filed in October 2020, and claimed Colorado wasn't purging their voter rolls and was dismissed in August 2021.

The complaint alleges that several counties in the state had more people on the voter rolls than the number of eligible voters, however, according to an attorney Judicial Watch combined different numbers to reach that conclusion and misrepresented the data according to Colorado's Secretary of State's office.

Throughout the 2020 campaign, while President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held fewer rallies than Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, Biden did go out to hold rallies that included several hundred people.

Many of those rallies were drive-in rallies where people were separated in their cars to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Hageman said that because Mark Zuckerberg spent money across the country in various states the election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.

"What we're finding out now is even worse than what we were learning prior to the 2020 election," Hageman said. "You look at the $500 million that Mark Zuckerberg invested in capturing county clerks in swing states to do a get-out-the-vote campaign...You look at some of the other lies that were told, absolutely the election was rigged. It was rigged to make sure that President Trump could not get re-elected. Do I think that Joe Biden is the president? Absolutely he is the president because he's destroyed everything he's touched. We are feeling the consequences of Joe Biden being president because he's affecting every single one of us...What happened in 2020 is a travesty, it should never happen again, we need to make sure that our elections are free and fair."

The donation by Zuckerberg amounted to $350 million from him and his wife Priscilla Chan to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which in turn provided grants to over 2,500 jurisdictions across the country.

The money provided by the center was used in every state in the country, except for Wyoming, and helped election offices that lacked funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Counties and cities used the grant funding to pay for a variety of services, including election workers, voting machines, ballot drop boxes, and security for those boxes and machines.

