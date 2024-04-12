Annual Master Gardeners Conference to be Held in Casper Soon

Natrona County Master Gardeners are having their annual spring conference. With both local educators as well as experts coming from throughout the state, there will be a wide array of garden related topics covered. Speakers include:

Jennifer Harrison - Lead Policy Coordinator for EPA in Region 8’s Denver Office

Laurel Graham - Owner/Operator of Tara Farm & Nursery and The Refuge Permaculture Center Master Gardeners

Steve & Mary Lovelace, Jeff Edwards - University of Wyoming Pesticide Safety Education Program Coordinator/Small Acre Horticulture

Vicki Hayman - University of Wyoming Extension Senior Educator

Topics will include detecting lead in your soil, permaculture, growing vegetables, raspberry selection and production in Wyoming, and safely preserving your garden harvest. Special guests Trista Ostrom Greta Spencer will be there to share information about the “Grow A Little Extra” program also.

The event will take place at the Agricultural Resource Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road in Casper from 9-5 on April 27th.

Tickets are $65. Refreshments and lunch are included.

Tickets may be purchased online through ticketing page at nc-mastergardener.org or by

visiting the Agricultural Resource Learning Center.

