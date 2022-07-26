The ‘Casper Balloon Roundup’ Returns This Weekend

Calling all hot air balloon fans. The Casper Balloon Roundup is back and bigger than ever, starting on Friday, July 29th and going throughout the weekend.

The official Casper Balloon Roundup Facebook event page states:

We’re back, and we’ve missed you.

The Casper Balloon Roundup is Central Wyoming's free hot-air ballooning event. During three days in late July, you can look up into the Casper skies and see a rainbow of hot air balloons soaring.

​Taking place in the heart of Wyoming, this event enchants both young and old with its vibrant colors and community entertainment.

**Kid's Day is SUNDAY, July 31st!

The event is three days longs. On both Friday and Saturday, the balloon festival will begin at 5:30 am and go until 8:00 am. On Sunday, which is "Kid's Day", the event will begin at 5:30 am and go until 12:15 pm.

WHEN: Friday, July 29th, 2022 through Sunday, July 31st, 2022

WHERE: Murane Playing and Soccer Fields at Casper College

AGES: All ages welcome

COST: FREE!

For more information and details about the event, make sure to follow the official Casper Balloon Roundup Facebook page.

