Casper Humane Society Rescues Dog On Day It was to be Euthanized; Now Up for Adoption

It was an extremely, extremely close call for Mysti, a one-and-a-half year old Heeler mixed dog.

That's according to the Casper Humane Society, who wrote that they saved Mysti's life recently, after she was scheduled to be put down.

"Say hello to Mysti!" a Facebook post from the Casper Humane Society stated. "She's a 1.5-year-old Heeler mix who we pulled from another shelter on the day she was scheduled to be euthanized."

The CHS did not state from where they adopted Mysti, instead focusing on all of the qualities that Mysti possesses.

"Mysti is extremely intelligent and knows a wide variety of tricks and commands like sit, down, speak, shake, and rollover," the post stated. "She's currently going through collar training and learning how to properly acquaint herself with strangers. She is as loyal as they come to those she trusts the most and with a little patience (and maybe a treat, toss of a tennis ball, or a nice long walk), she will make a wonderful companion for someone who is active, loves adventure, and is in need of an affectionate friend."

The Humane Society did not state why Mysti was scheduled to be euthanized, but did state that she may not have had proper socialization prior to them fostering her.

"Mysti is a fine example of how important proper socialization and correction are for dogs but she continues to grow every day and we have no doubt that her potential outweighs the error she faced prior to her residency with us," the Humane Society wrote.

CHS wrote that anybody who is interested in meeting and possibly adopting Mysti, as long as they're willing to provide "the extra time she needs to adjust," they can call the animal shelter to schedule an appointment.

Interested parties can call the Casper Humane Society at 307-265-5439.

"We promise she is well worth the effort," they concluded.

