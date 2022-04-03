Amber Alert Issued for 2 Wyoming Children

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children in Wyoming on Sunday night.

According to an Amber Alert, a 4-year-old female named Aspen Marie Roth and a 2-year-old female named Serenity Ann Naslaund were taken by their non-custodial named Alexis Roth.

Roth is a white female, approximately 5 feet, five inches tall, who is 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The three were last seen in Buffalo, Wyoming at 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. They may be traveling to Grand Prairie, Texas, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

They are traveling in a white 2009 Dodge Caravan with a Wyoming license plate, number 16-9068.

There are currently no photos available of the children.

If you have any information, please call 911.