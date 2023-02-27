&#8216;Take It Down': A Tool for Teens to Remove Explicit Images

Christian Ohde/McPhoto/ullstein bild via Getty Images

By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer

“Once you send that photo, you can’t take it back,” goes the warning to teenagers, often ignoring the reality that many teens send explicit images of themselves under duress, or without understanding the consequences.

A new online tool aims to give some control back to teens, or people who were once teens, and take down explicit images and videos of themselves from the internet.

Called Take It Down, the tool is operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and funded in part by Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook and Instagram.

