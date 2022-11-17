AMBER ALERT – Black 2014 Ford 4 Door Pickup WY Plates: 1-36929

There's currently an active amber alert on a 2014 black Ford 4-door pickup with County 1 Plates - 36929.

The truck has a lift kit and star wars stick figures on the back window, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The suspect is James Martin, 36.

He is 5'9", 260-300 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

The victim is Gracelyn Pratt, 14.

She is 5'1", 109 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with

a white undershirt, black leggings, and brown knee-high boots.

What Should You Do In Case Of An AMBER Alert?

The AMBER Alert message encourages the public to look for the missing child or suspect. You become the ears and eyes of local law enforcement.

In the event that you spot a child, adult, or vehicle fitting the AMBER Alert description, immediately call 9-1-1 and provide them with as much information as you know.

The number for the Wyoming Highway Patrol is (307) 777-4755.

The goal of Amber Alert is the safe return of the child.

