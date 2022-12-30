Casper Man Extradited from Arizona After Charges Connected to AMBER Alert on Teen Girl

A Casper man has been extradited from Arizona after a felony charge of interference with custody in connection to the November 17 AMBER Alert issued on a 14 year old girl named Gracelyn Pratt.

James Warren Martin, 36, was extradited from La Paz County, Arizona and returned to Natrona County local authorities according to a press release from the Casper Police Department.

Martin and the teen girl were located on Highway 95 in Arizona by the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lake Havasu office of the Phoenix Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to conduct the local investigation in Arizona.

The Casper Police Department news release said specifics about the case will not be released at this time, but Martin is scheduled to appear for an initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court today, Dec. 30.

This investigation has been led by Detectives of the Casper Police Department, with significant assistance and cooperation from the following local, State, and Federal partners:

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office

Natrona County District Attorney’s Office

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation

The Lake Havasu Office, Phoenix Division, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Casper Office, Denver Division, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Casper Office of the United States Homeland Security Investigations

United States Attorney’s Offices for the District of Arizona

United States Attorney’s Offices for the District of Wyoming

In addition to the arrest warrant filed in Natrona County, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has filed charges in connection with this case.

The Casper Police Department continues to lead the investigation of this case with the ongoing assistance of its partners.

