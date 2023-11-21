Alleged Child Rapist Looking at 155 Years in Prison, Currently Out of Jail on $75,000 Surety Bond

A Natrona County man has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and five counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree. If convicted on all charges, 35-year old Dillon Zane Bates is looking at up to 155 years in prison.

All defendants are innocent unless proven guilty.

Bates' case has been bound over to Natrona County District Court. He will next appear for an arraignment hearing to make a plea and is being represented by defense attorney Keith Nachbar. The prosecuting attorney is Elizabeth Grill. Bates is currently out of jail on a $75,000 surety bond.

The investigation began in Nov. 2022 when a counselor at a local Elementary School reached out to the Department of Family Services after a student disclosed sexual abuse allegations that occured four or five years ago.

Through a series of interviews, investigators learned of three potential victims. Court records show that all three recounted similiar stories of being molested by Bates on different occasions.

In a four and a half hour-long interview, Bates denied touching two of the victims, but allegedly admitted to sexually abusing a ten-year-old with both his hand and penis, but claims he "backed off" because he knew it was something he should not be doing.

Children's Advocacy Project Pinwheels for Abused Children In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention. Why? Because by its very nature, the pinwheel connotes playfulness, joy, and childhood. It has come to serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media