All Star Barrel Racer Lisa Lockhart Leads Wyoming State Fair

Social distancing was easy to carry out for barrel racing slack staged late Thursday night at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas after the first of two rodeo performances. One of the best and most popular professional barrel racers in recent history set the pace. South Dakota’s Lisa Lockhart and ‘Rosa’ circled the turns in the picture-perfect form to finish at 16.90 seconds which is the #1 spot thus far. Lockhart has been to the National Finals Rodeo 13 times and twice won the NFR average. She also has won the RFD American Rodeo twice.