2023 Wyoming State Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

The Wyoming State Fair has announced its Grandstand Event Lineup for this year's event in Douglas.

"From heart-pounding rodeo action, exhilarating races and the beloved Demolition Derby, this year's lineup promises unforgettable experiences for fairgoers of all ages" reads the announcement.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. – The Ranch Rodeo Returns. Kicking off the fair with a nod to tradition, spectators can witness the incredible skills of Wyoming's ranch cowboys and cowgirls as they compete in the Ranch Rodeo.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo and Military Appreciation. Before the PRCA Rodeo, viewers can watch a special military appreciation preshow.

Thursday, August 17, 2023 - Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night and World Champion Mutton Bustin'. Funds raised from a chinks auction will go directly to the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative. There will also be the crowning of the next Miss Rodeo Wyoming at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. - $10,000 Figure 8 Races: Skilled drivers maneuvering at high speeds through the challenging course, showcasing their agility and determination to avoid collision.

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.- Demolition Derby presented by the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department, fairgoers can anticipate a smashing hit as cars collide in a thrilling display of automotive mayhem.

Throughout the week visitors can watch livestock shows and check out the exhbit hall not limited to visual arts, culinary delights, and needlework.

"We're thrilled to present an action-packed schedule for the 2023 Wyoming State Fair. From the Ranch Rodeo's return to the adrenaline-fueled Figure 8 Races and the beloved Demolition Derby, there's something for everyone. Join us and create lasting memories at this incredible celebration of Wyoming's agricultural heritage" said Courtny Conkle, State Fair General Manager.