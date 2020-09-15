Albany County Sees Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

Wyoming Public Media is reporting that Albany County, Wyoming saw an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases this week. Albany County is the home of the city of Laramie and the University of Wyoming campus.

There are currently 226 lab-confirmed cases on the novel coronavirus in Albany County. That number increased by 10 this week, WPM reported.

Albany County COVID Numbers as of September 15, 2020 (6:00 PM)

Number of Lab Confirmed Cases: 226

Number of Lab Confirmed Cases past 24 hours: 8

Active Lab-Confirmed Cases: 84

Lab-Confirmed Cases Recovered: 142

Probable Cases: 37

Probable Cases Recovered: 25

Current infection rates in Wyoming by County - laboratory-confirmed cases (probable cases):

Albany: 226 (37)

Laramie: 475 (152)

Natrona: 313 (64)

Big Horn: 46 (5)

Campbell: 190 (33)

Carbon: 170 (26)

Converse: 45 (23)

Crook: 26 (1)

Fremont: 565 (67)

Goshen: 63 (10)

Hot Springs: 26 (4)

Johnson: 23 (6)

Lincoln: 95 (29)

Niobrara: 1 (2)

Park: 172 (15)

Platte: 10 (2)

Sheridan: 147 (66)

Sublette: 45 (17)

Sweetwater: 299 (18)

Teton: 444 (34)

Uinta: 261 (51)

Washakie: 103 (8)

Weston: 17 (6)

READ MORE: