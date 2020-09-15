Albany County Sees Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

Wyoming Public Media is reporting that Albany County, Wyoming saw an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases this week. Albany County is the home of the city of Laramie and the University of Wyoming campus.

There are currently 226 lab-confirmed cases on the novel coronavirus in Albany County. That number increased by 10 this week, WPM reported.

Albany County COVID Numbers as of September 15, 2020 (6:00 PM)

  • Number of Lab Confirmed Cases: 226
  • Number of Lab Confirmed Cases past 24 hours: 8
  • Active Lab-Confirmed Cases: 84
  • Lab-Confirmed Cases Recovered: 142
  • Probable Cases: 37
  • Probable Cases Recovered: 25

Current infection rates in Wyoming by County - laboratory-confirmed cases (probable cases):

  • Albany: 226 (37)
  • Laramie: 475 (152)
  • Natrona: 313 (64)
  • Big Horn: 46 (5)
  • Campbell: 190 (33)
  • Carbon: 170 (26)
  • Converse: 45 (23)
  • Crook: 26 (1)
  • Fremont: 565 (67)
  • Goshen: 63 (10)
  • Hot Springs: 26 (4)
  • Johnson: 23 (6)
  • Lincoln: 95 (29)
  • Niobrara: 1 (2)
  • Park: 172 (15)
  • Platte: 10 (2)
  • Sheridan: 147 (66)
  • Sublette: 45 (17)
  • Sweetwater: 299 (18)
  • Teton: 444 (34)
  • Uinta: 261 (51)
  • Washakie: 103 (8)
  • Weston: 17 (6)

