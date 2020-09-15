Albany County Sees Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
Wyoming Public Media is reporting that Albany County, Wyoming saw an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases this week. Albany County is the home of the city of Laramie and the University of Wyoming campus.
There are currently 226 lab-confirmed cases on the novel coronavirus in Albany County. That number increased by 10 this week, WPM reported.
Albany County COVID Numbers as of September 15, 2020 (6:00 PM)
- Number of Lab Confirmed Cases: 226
- Number of Lab Confirmed Cases past 24 hours: 8
- Active Lab-Confirmed Cases: 84
- Lab-Confirmed Cases Recovered: 142
- Probable Cases: 37
- Probable Cases Recovered: 25
Current infection rates in Wyoming by County - laboratory-confirmed cases (probable cases):
- Albany: 226 (37)
- Laramie: 475 (152)
- Natrona: 313 (64)
- Big Horn: 46 (5)
- Campbell: 190 (33)
- Carbon: 170 (26)
- Converse: 45 (23)
- Crook: 26 (1)
- Fremont: 565 (67)
- Goshen: 63 (10)
- Hot Springs: 26 (4)
- Johnson: 23 (6)
- Lincoln: 95 (29)
- Niobrara: 1 (2)
- Park: 172 (15)
- Platte: 10 (2)
- Sheridan: 147 (66)
- Sublette: 45 (17)
- Sweetwater: 299 (18)
- Teton: 444 (34)
- Uinta: 261 (51)
- Washakie: 103 (8)
- Weston: 17 (6)
