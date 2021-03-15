After Winter Storm, Casper at Risk of Flooding This Week

The National Weather Service in Riverton is warning of possible flooding in low-elevation areas following a winter storm.

According to the weather service, the snow dumped 26 inches on Casper over the weekend, a snow water equivalent of 2.14 inches.

"The ground in many areas is still frozen which will cause low-lying areas to fill with water quickly," forecasters say. "Low-lying areas may become inundated with the noticeable increase in snowmelt runoff.

"People living in known flood-prone areas should take extra precautions to mitigate problems with the expected increase in low elevation snowmelt."