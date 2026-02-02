Banner Health will now oversee Masterson Place, the Casper hospitality home that has provided affordable lodging for patients and families seeking medical care in the city for more than two decades. The Natrona Collective Health Trust gifted the 14-room facility, located directly behind Banner Wyoming Medical Center’s Central Campus, to Banner Health, citing the alignment of the facility’s mission with Banner’s patient-centered approach.

Masterson Place charges just $50 per night and offers amenities such as Wi-Fi, kitchenettes, and a large community room for families. Established in 2001 by the Wyoming Medical Center Foundation and inspired by Mary Masterson’s vision, the facility moved to its current location in 2019 after a capital campaign improved its accommodations.

The transition to Banner Health includes the three current employees and all furnishings, aiming to maintain continuity for guests. Lance Porter, CEO of Banner Wyoming Medical Center, highlighted the ongoing need for affordable lodging, particularly as Casper remains home to Wyoming’s only Level II Trauma Center and a growing array of specialized health services.

Beth Worthen, CEO of the Natrona Collective Health Trust, said the donation “returns Masterson Place’s mission to where it belongs” under a health care provider.

While this move secures the future of a critical resource for patients traveling from across Wyoming, it raises questions about the long-term affordability and accessibility of Masterson Place under a larger health care system. Community-run or foundation-managed facilities sometimes offer more flexibility in pricing or policies; Banner’s stewardship, while promising continuity, may bring administrative changes or shifts in eligibility criteria over time. The facility has a strong track record serving thousands of families each year, but local advocates may want assurances that its mission of low-cost lodging remains the priority.

Masterson Place continues to accept reservations for families of patients receiving any medical care in Casper, from major surgeries to routine procedures, ensuring ongoing support for those traveling long distances.

For more information or to make a reservation, call (307) 237-5933.

