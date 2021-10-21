Court documents allege that a Mills woman stole a car and drunkenly crashed it in "dramatic fashion."

Cheryl Stephanie Piper is charged with driving under the influence and felony theft in Natrona County District Court. If convicted of felony theft, she could face up to 10 years behind bars.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper Police were called to the 1700 block of South McKinley at roughy 4:45 a.m. October 6 for a reported vehicle crash. Arriving officers noted that the vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Versa, jumped the curb at least twice, gone airborne, landed on some posts near a rock garden, over-corrected to the other side of the road and came to rest.

Police also noted that the car's headlights were on, the front passenger tire was "obliterated," and the front bumper was hanging off. The vehicle as also still running, court documents state.

The driver, identified as Piper, told police that she'd had a lot to drink when the incident happened, according to the affidavit. She also allegedly told officers that she was "f----d up."

Court documents allege that when officers asked Piper whose vehicle she was driving, she said she did not know.

Piper allegedly told police that she stole the car somewhere in Douglas. Specifically, the affidavit states Piper "drank some alcohol and stole the car and drove back to Casper where she just drove around until she crashed."

The affidavit continues: "(Piper) also indicated the police were targeting her because she is Native American. Piper was told the police were only out with her because she got drunk, stole a car and crashed it in dramatic fashion."

After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Piper was placed under arrest. She later submitted a breathalyzer test which yielded a result of .089.

She has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.