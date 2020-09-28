Affidavit: Casper Man ‘Wildly’ Shot Gun at Others in Apartment

Prosecutors say an argument in a Casper apartment ended with a man firing a pistol several times in the direction of other people earlier this month.

Quintin C. Vasquez is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, a felony punishable by up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges and will do so during a Natrona County District Court Arraignment which has yet to be scheduled.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to an apartment in the 2200 block of South McKinley Street at roughly 11:30 p.m. Sept. 12 following multiple reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, police found multiple bullet holes in the walls and ceilings. Shell casings were found inside the apartment and outside near the doorway.

As police were securing an apartment, the tenant returned from buying cigarettes. He said he did not have any knowledge of the shooting while he was away and that he was having a get-together with his cousin, his girlfriend and few friends along with an unknown man.

According to the affidavit, a birthday celebration had been planned at the OYO hotel in Casper but, upon seeing the room, the party moved to the apartment on South McKinley.

Court documents allege at some point, a man and woman were sitting on a couch arguing when Vasquez got up, grabbed the man and yelled, "Don't talk to her like that," before pushing her to the floor. Vasquez then allegedly took a pistol from the man's pocket and began "wildly firing" it.

The man said he feared for his life and others in the apartment, the affidavit states.

Officers later found Vasquez at his father's apartment, but they refused to let police in. After being granted a search warrant, police entered the apartment and took Vasquez into custody.