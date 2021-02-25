Affidavit: Casper Man ‘Entertained’ By Kicking, Stomping Crawling Woman

An affidavit of probable cause filed in a domestic violence case describes a Casper man taking joy in kicking and stomping on a woman as she tried to crawl away from him.

Robert J. Veal is charged with strangulation of a household member and felonious restraint. Both are felonies punishable by up to 10 and 5 years behind bars, respectively.

Additionally, Veal is charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery, which is punishable by up to six months in jail.

Court documents state Veal was already in custody for domestic battery involving the same victim when she came forward and provided images from a separate assault that led to his February 4 arrest.

The affidavit states the woman showed a detective pictures of bruises all over her body, including a large bruise to her inner thigh that was reportedly caused by Veal stomping on her with a boot that left an imprint. Veal was allegedly wearing the same boots when he was arrested on Feb. 4 in that incident.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police that Veal would often get drunk and call her names. She said it didn't take much to "set off" Veal.

The woman also told police at one point, Veal said he would beat her so badly that she would need assistance using the bathroom. In another case, he told her he would stab her to death in her sleep.

Court documents note Veal was arrested in 2017 for assaulting someone with a knife.

Court documents describe Veal returning home the evening of Dec. 22 as the woman was cooking dinner. According to the affidavit, he complained about the woman's cooking, was screaming and being belligerent toward the woman.

Eventually, the woman fled into a bedroom to which Veal followed her before hitting her in the back of her head, court documents state.

The affidavit goes on to describe Veal climbing onto and strangling the woman.

According to charging documents, the woman tried to get out of the residence but as she was opening a door, Veal reportedly slammed it on her left forearm. Then he hit her in the face, court documents state. That caused her to fall onto her back.

As the woman was rolling from her back onto her side and attempting to crawl away, court documents state, Veal began kicking and stomping her.

The affidavit states the victim described Veal as being "entertained" as he kicked and stomped her.

Court documents state the victim continued trying to get away from Veal and attempted to leave through a window. At some point, she gave up and said she expected to die.

Veal has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges. He will do that during an upcoming arraignment in district court which has not yet been scheduled.