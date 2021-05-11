Affidavit: Casper Man Broke Into Business After His Employment There Was Terminated

A Casper man is accused of breaking into a business after his employment there was terminated.

Specifically, Kavan Sage Peppersack is accused of breaking into a Casper veterinary clinic and taking more than $2,000 in checks and cash last November.

Peppersack is charged with a single count of burglary. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both. He has not had an opportunity to enter a plea to the charges, which were bound over to Natrona County District Court this week.

Get our free mobile app

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the veterinary clinic on CY avenue at roughly 8 a.m. November 4 for broken window. A manager at the facility said they suspected the incident took place between 3 and 7 a.m.

The manager also noted that two bank bags — one containing $1,185.15 in cash and the other $1,147.75 in checks — were missing. According to the affidavit, the manager suspected Peppersack of the burglary.

Additionally, the manager told police that Peppersack was terminated two months earlier and was suspected of embezzling roughly $1,000 in cash from the business.

Roughly a week later, police learned that a Good Samaritan dropped off two bank bags from the business and told police that they found them while walking along a path.

Court documents state police were able to track Peppersack's Snap Chat data back to the business at roughly the same time the alleged burglary occurred.

According to the affidavit, Peppersack was arrested on an unrelated warrant on March 25. At first, Peppersack denied the burglary to police, but when pressed about his Snap Chat location data, he admitted to the burglary.

The affidavit states Peppersack told police his intention was at first to merely vandalize the business because a manager there told his current employer about his alleged criminal involvement. Peppersack also reportedly told investigators that he did not take any money from the bags and simply threw them into the river.