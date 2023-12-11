Adult Man Taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center with Non-Lethal Gunshot Wound

Multiple reports of shots fired on Brigham Young Avenue in Casper came in just after 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Numerous individuals were inside and outside the residence in various states of distress, according to the Casper Police Department. Casper PD and Natrona County Sheriff's Office cleared the residence.

Individuals were taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center, including one adult male with a non-lethal gunshot wound. Law enforcement interviewed the involved persons and witnesses at the scene and at the Hall of Justice.

This incident remains an open investigation. Anyone with information that may be related to the shots fired Saturday morning is encouraged to call the non-emergency dispatch line (307) 235-8278 to be connected to detectives.

Reports can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 307-577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.