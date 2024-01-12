Adult Coed Volleyball Registration Now Open
Adult coed volleyball league registration is now open, and matches begin Monday, Feb. 19 at the Casper Recreation Center.
All teams must register by Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Casper Recreation Center, located at 1801 E. Fourth St. League size is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Team packets including registration forms, league rules, season dates, fees and other important information are available at the Casper Recreation Center or online.
For more information, contact the City of Casper Recreation Division at (307) 235-8383.
