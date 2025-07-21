UPDATE: Forty Abandoned Guinea Pigs, Females Possibly Pregnant, Males Up for Adoption

"Hey all! The dust has settled and we have a little update on the guinea pigs and their status" wrote the Casper Humane Society in a Facebook post over the weekend.

Last week, more than forty guinea pigs were abandoned at their gates, covered in filth, with no water or protection from the sun.

This number is expected to grow, as the shelter updated the public that every female guinea pig could be pregnant.

"Because of this, none of the female Guinea Pigs will be available for adoption at this time. They will gradually become available as we observe them over a 90 day gestation and weaning period. We are now looking at having to ultrasound the confirmed pregnant guinea pigs. Due to the fusing of the pelvis after 9 months of age, birth can be life threatening, and we can only hope they aren’t met with complications" wrote the nonprofit, no kill shelter.

"All of the guinea pigs received wellness exams, nail trimmings, and have been groomed as necessary. Several guinea pigs have open wounds that were treated and will require antibiotics, but no further complications are to be expected. Healthy male guinea pigs will be available for adoption."

"We would like to say thank you to every person who has donated supplies or made monetary donations toward the cost of their care. When we are faced with such overwhelming circumstances our supporters give us a reason to keep pushing through our fears, tears, and emotions. Your generosity has made a difference in ways that cannot be expressed and providing care for these animals would not be possible without it. We are beyond grateful for the outpour of love and support we receive, not only as an organization, but as people doing our best to navigate the hardships of this industry."

"We would also like to thank Dr. Huber and her assisting techs for taking the time to come to the shelter so each and every one of these little critters could receive the immediate care and attention they need. You continue to make a difference in our community with your love for all kinds and you are appreciated beyond measure.

Now, there is only one question left. Have you considered the benefits of adding some little guinea pigs to your home?"

Happily Ever After: Beagles Find Love After Laboratory Hartville, Wyoming's Kindness Ranch Celebrates Success with Rescues' Love Story Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media; Photos Courtesy Kindness Ranch

---

The Casper Humane Society took to social media on Friday afternoon to share that 40 guinea pigs had been abandoned at their gates.

"They were covered in filth, with no water and nothing but a tarp to protect them. We must give a shout-out to the gentlemen who came by at 4:00 am and left them behind. We hope you feel shame for not only creating this position for yourself, but also for the condition you've kept these animals in. People in our community need to do better" wrote the non profit, no kill shelter.

"Many people commend us, some tell us we have a dream job, and others think we aren't doing enough. We're here to tell you that this is just one day, and every day is unpredictable. We are often overwhelmed by the sheer number of animals needing placement, the number of calls and messages we receive, and all of the animals we take in to try and give them a chance. This is hard work, taxing work, mentally and emotionally exhausting work, and the reality is, there is not enough help for the mission we as an organization strive for, but still, we try."

"This is not how we want to start our mornings (it never is), but as we scramble to find clean cages, make a list of needed resources, and check on the condition of these poor animals, we hope everyone remembers THIS is what we do. We spay and neuter, we vaccinate, we provide medical care to all animals, no matter how big or how small. We work tirelessly to adopt out hundreds of animals every year so we can take in hundreds more who need us. And, we will always be a voice and advocate for every animal who crosses our path."

"A kind veterinarian is taking the time to check on these poor critters for us. Some need medical care, and others will hopefully be ready for a loving home. Please keep us in mind if you are looking for a small companion."

"In addition, we understand many people donate to us continually, but making sure these Guinea Pigs have clean living spaces, proper food (pellets, vegetables, and timothy hay), vitamins, and care has already been costly. Any contribution to their wellness will be greatly appreciated, both monetary and in-kind."

The post received a ton of feedback and fast, most expressing empathy and to point out that the incident is heartbreaking.

The post is asking for donations and has a PayPal account set up if you wish to contribute.

Casperites Share Scary Beautiful Pics of Lightning Storm July 15, 2025.

⛈ On the south west side of town, the sky looked like a strobe light. While there were a few lightning strikes that touched the ground, hundreds -- maybe thousands -- of strikes contributed to a sheet lightning storm, also known as intra-cloud lightning. This happens when electrical charges connect with a thunderstorm cloud, creating a disco-effect. But there were still plenty of cloud to ground strikes, and readers were quick to share them! ⚡ Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM