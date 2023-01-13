A Year in Review: Casper Fire-EMS Release Numbers for 2022

According to a recent infographic released by the Casper Fire-EMS public information officer, the agency receives an average of 24 calls for service every 24 hours, 365 days a year.

They received 8,809 total calls for service in 2022, an increase of 449 calls from 2021.

There were 168 total fire incidents, which is an increase of 13 from the year prior.

The EMS/Rescue calls for 2023 were 6,350--an increase of 380 from 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Casper Fire-EMS Courtesy Casper Fire-EMS Courtesy loading...