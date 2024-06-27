‘A Tornado or Two’ a Possibility in Wyoming this Afternoon

The US National Weather Service says there is a chance that Central Wyoming and especially Eastern Wyoming will see heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and large hail. They wrote "a tornado or two cannot be ruled out today."

Storms are expected between 2 and 7pm, with convection likely continuing into the evening and overnight hours west of I-25.

Natinoal Weather Service Natinoal Weather Service loading...

The weather service is warning residents to stay indoors or inside a hard-topped, enclosed vehicle to remain safe.

Lightning is responsible for more deaths and injuries across the state each year than any other thunderstorm phenomena.

From 1996 to 2013 lightning resulted in 8 fatalities and 70 injuries. In that time, Wyoming ranked first in number of lightning deaths and injuries per capita.

Lightning Myths and Facts from the NWS:

Myth: A lightning victim is electrified. If you touch them, you'll risk being electrocuted.

Fact: The human body does not store electricity, and lightning victims require immediate medical attention. It is perfectly safe to touch a lightning victim in order to give them first aid. Call 911 for help.

Myth: If it's not raining or there aren't any clouds overhead, you're safe from lightning.

Fact: Lightning often strikes several miles from the center of a thunderstorm, far outside the rain or thunderstorm cloud. In fact, "bolts from the blue" can strike as far as 10 miles out from the parent thunderstorm. That's why it's important to seek shelter at the first indication of a thunderstorm and stay there until 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.

Myth: The rubber soles of shoes or rubber tires on a car will protect you from a lightning strike.

Fact: Rubber-soled shoes and rubber tires provide NO protection from lightning, but most vehicles with metal tops and sides do provide adequate shelter from lightning because the charge travels through the metal frame and eventually into the ground. Just be sure to avoid contact with anything inside the vehicle that conducts electricity. Remember, convertibles, motorcycles, bicycles, open-shelled outdoor recreational vehicles and cars with fiberglass shells offer no protection from lightning.

Myth: "Heat Lightning" occurs after very hot summer days and poses no threat.

Fact: Many people incorrectly think that "heat lightning" is a specific type of lightning. Actually, it is just lightning from a thunderstorm that is too far away for any thunder to be heard (thunder is seldom heard beyond 10 miles under ideal conditions). If the storm approaches, the same lightning safety guidelines above should be followed.

Myth: Lightning never strikes the same place twice.

Fact: Lightning often strikes the same place or object repeatedly, especially if it's tall, pointy, and isolated. The Empire State Building is struck by lightning nearly 100 times each year.

Myth: If caught outside during a thunderstorm, you should seek shelter under a tree.

Fact: Seeking shelter under a tree is one of the leading causes of lightning related fatalities. Remember, NO PLACE outside is safe when thunderstorms are in the area. If you are caught outside in a thunderstorm, keep moving toward a safe shelter.

Myth: Metal structures or metal on the body (jewelry, watches, etc.) attract lightning.

Fact: The presence of metal has no bearing on where lightning will strike. Mountains are made of rock but get struck by lightning many times a year. Rather, an object's height, shape, and isolation are the dominant factors that affect its likelihood of being struck by lightning. While metal does not attract lightning, it obviously does conduct electricity, so stay away from metal fences, railings, bleachers, etc. during a thunderstorm.

Myth: If caught outside during a thunderstorm, you should lie flat on the ground.

Fact: NO PLACE outside is safe when thunderstorms are in the area. If you are caught outside in a thunderstorm, keep moving toward a safe shelter.

Odd and Unbelievable Tornado Facts As far as we've come in the technology surrounding severe weather and tornadoes, there's still a massive amount science still doesn't understand. Yes, there is a generally agreed idea of how they begin, the conditions needed, and the usual atmospheric conditions, but twisters are still wildly unpredictable. Even more fascinating are the strange and almost terrifying facts about these powerful displays of nature. Gallery Credit: Kelso