‘A Sad Last Couple Days’ — Hogadon Night Skiing Project Delayed

It's been a "very sad last couple days" for the staff at Hogadon Basin Ski Area after a contractor noted a structural flaw in one of the facility's light poles.

Further inspection led engineers to conclude that it could be present in all poles, which warranted replacement.

As a result, the light poles will be removed immediately.

“We do not expect work to be complete until next spring or summer delaying the opening of night skiing another season,” Casper Parks Parks and Recreation Director Tim Cortez said in on social media. “This is obviously not the announcement we were hoping to make this week and I think I speak for all of us, Hogadon staff and partners, the City of Casper, our donors, when I say all of us are heartbroken today,"

Work on the project is expected to take place next year.