A Look Back at Cheyenne’s Biggest Halloween Snowstorm

While it's not unusual for Cheyenne to see snow on Halloween -- the city saw 0.6 inches last year -- it's been 20 years since the Magic City of the Plains has seen a spooky amount of snow on the holiday.

According to NOAA Online Weather Data, the capital city picked up 4.9 inches of snow on Oct. 31, 2002 -- the biggest Halloween snow of the 2000s to date.

In addition to the snow, the mercury in Cheyenne that day only crawled to a bone-chilling 15 degrees, the lowest Halloween high on record.

Get our free mobile app

No doubt some of you remember trying to fit your winter coat under your Spider-Man costume and the Fun Size Snickers bars in your trick-or-treat pail being hard as rocks when you got home and went to sink your teeth into them.

But Halloween 2002, while no treat, wasn't nearly as scary as what happened 133 years ago.

On Oct. 31, 1889, Mother Nature buried Cheyenne in a jaw-dropping 8.8 inches of snow, a record that still stands today.

US National Weather Service Cheyenne Wyoming via Facebook US National Weather Service Cheyenne Wyoming via Facebook loading...

Fortunately, Mother Nature won't be playing any tricks on Cheyenne trick-or-treaters this year.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says it will be mostly clear this evening with temperatures falling into the mid-50s east of the Laramie Range after sunset.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

430AM 10/31 – Okay, maybe not so frightful weather for your 2022 Halloween forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. The weather will be nice today, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and dry weather. Highs today range from 50 at Arlington, to 70 at Scottsbluff. For this evening, expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Have the kiddies dress warm as the temperatures drop fairly quickly after sunset, into the 50s east of the Laramie Range and 40s west this evening. Overnight lows range from 25 at Baggs, to 38 near Wheatland. Enjoy!