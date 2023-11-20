‘A Feast of Carols’ to be Performed for Ninth Annual Casper College Christmas Tapestry Concert

“A Feast of Carols” is the theme for the ninth Annual Casper College Christmas Tapestry concert. Under the direction of Zachary Vreeman, DMA, and Jennifer DePaolo, the festive concert will be performed on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall.

This year’s concert will feature the Casper College Chamber Singers, Contemporary Singers, and Chamber Orchestra.

“The audience will sing along with familiar carols, enjoy some new ones, and then stay for cocoa and cookies in the lobby following each performance,” said Vreeman.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for those 12 and younger and are available online or call 307-268-2606. Seating is limited, and tickets are general admission, with the doors opening 30 minutes before each performance.

The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.

