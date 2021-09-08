9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony At Wyoming Capitol Saturday

Governor Mark Gordon will join the Wyoming Veteran's Commission for a 9/11 20th anniversary wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday morning at the Wyoming Capitol Building.

According to a Tuesday release from the governor's office:

“Twenty years after that devastating day that every American who was alive that day remembers, we witnessed the American People's resolve and the best of our spirit even in a time of tragedy,” Governor Gordon said. “We remember that day and honor all those who sacrificed so much, who answered the call, and who continue to ensure the world remembers there is no better friend, no worse enemy than the people of the United States of America. It is right that we honor all those this day and that in so doing we can affirm that all that day cost us has not been in vain.”

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the State Capitol and is open to the public. Governor Gordon will join The Adjutant General MG Greg Porter and Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Director Lynn Budd for the ceremony. Recognition of wreaths will begin at approximately 7:40.''

The release goes on to say: ''Moments of silence will be held to coincide with the timing of American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 hitting the north and south towers of the World Trade Center; American Airlines Flight 77 crashing into the Pentagon; and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.''