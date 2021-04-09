80-Year-Old Arrested for DUI After Hitting Cheyenne Police Car

An 80-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and careless driving after hitting a cop car at the scene of an accident late Wednesday night.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to N. College Drive and E. Lincolnway at 11:55 p.m. after Berl Dean Jackson reportedly struck a Cheyenne police car parked at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

"A lot of the time when there's a PD vehicle that's been hit or something like that, they'll call in the Highway Patrol to investigate that crash," said Beck.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says no officers were in the police car when it was hit.

She says three people injured in the initial crash -- the result of a northbound driver running a red light -- were taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, but she didn't know their conditions.