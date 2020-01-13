8 Stabbed Apparently at Random in Colorado, Suspect Detained

Police say a stabbing rampage by a male suspect has left eight people injured near downtown Colorado Springs in attacks that were apparently carried out at random.

The victims have been taken to hospitals but police in a statement Monday say that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The suspect was arrested by officers after police say that some of his victims managed to restrain him.

Some victims were stabbed on streets and others were found injured in a park.

Police say that there was no known relationship between the suspect and the victims.

The suspect has not yet been identified.