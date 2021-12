70 MPH Wind Gusts Possible Along Outer Drive In Casper

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has partially closed several major highways throughout the Cowboy State as 70 mph winds blow through the area.

According to WYDOT, Outer Drive in Casper is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Mills to Evansville.

Meanwhile, two Wyoming interstates are experiencing partial closures as well.

Here's the full list:

Interstate 25: Cheyenne to Buffalo, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk



interstate 80: Walcott Junction to Laramie, closed to light, high profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk



US 20: Extreme blow over risk from Casper to Glenrock; closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Douglas to Glenrock



US 30: Walcott Junction to Laramie, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk



US 212: Between mile marker 4.5 and Wyoming 296, extreme blow over risk



US 287: Closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Laramie to Walcott Junction; extreme blow over risk from Laramie to Jeffrey City



Wyoming 13: Extreme blow over risk from Rock River to Arlington



Wyoming 28: Farson to US 287/789, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk



Wyoming 77: South junction of Wyoming 487 to north junction, extreme blow over risk



Wyoming 196: Between Kaycee and Buffalo, extreme blow over risk



Wyoming 220: Between Muddy Gap and Pathfinder Road, extreme blow over risk



Wyoming 258: Between Mills and Evansville, closed to light, high-profile vehicles; extreme blow over risk



Wyoming 296: Between US 212 and Wyoming 120, extreme blow over risk



Wyoming 321: Between Chugwater and I-25, extreme blow over risk



Wyoming 487: Between south junction of Wyoming 77 and Wyoming 220, extreme blow over risk



Wyoming 789: Between mile marker 23 and Sweetwater Station, extreme blow over risk