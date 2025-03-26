Wyoming’s Brian Nesvik Nominated By Trump To Lead U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service

Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso introduced Wyoming’s own Brian Nesvik at a nomination hearing to be the Director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

Brian Nesvik served as Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director for more than 29 years before retiring in 2024. He also served in the Wyoming Army National Guard for 35 years, retiring with the rank of brigadier general.

He graduated from the University of Wyoming.

President Trump nominated Brian Nesvik to serve as the next Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on February 12.

His nomination hearing was held today by the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

“He's been nominated to be the head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It's critical to Wyoming and the nation. It's an agency that plays a crucial role in the conservation and management of our nation's natural resources" said Senator Barrasso.

“This agency serves as the cornerstone of our efforts to protect wildlife while following the best available science. From managing national wildlife refuges, to implementing programs that enhance habitat restoration, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are the front lines preserving our nation's resources."

“I visited with him when he was leading troops in Kuwait. I think Cynthia was there with me on that trip when we were there for Thanksgiving with him, where we saw that he was a respected and admired leader of the troops.

“He served as a Commander of two deployments to Operation Iraqi Freedom in Baghdad in southern Iraq and in Kuwait. In 2005, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal by the U.S. Army for his service. He graduated the Army War College and holds a master's of science degree in strategic studies.

“He's smart. He's capable. He's strategic. I want to congratulate him on this nomination.

“I look forward to working with him on all of these important issues and provide the very best for Wyoming and for the nation.”

