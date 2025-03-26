Casper attorney gets 90-day suspension for case inaction

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court has ordered the disciplinary suspension of Casper attorney Jack C. Hoard for 90 days, according to a recent order from the court.

The suspension stems from Hoard’s failure to adhere to a settlement agreement reached in November 2019, the court said Wednesday in a news release.

The agreement involved a 12-foot wide easement. Throughout the legal proceedings, opposing counsel tried to communicate with Hoard but received no response or action necessary to fulfill the agreement’s terms. That compelled opposing counsel to undertake work Hoard had been directed to complete.

As a result of Hoard’s inaction, two motions to enforce the settlement agreement, two motions for an order to show cause, and requests for monetary sanctions against Hoard’s client were filed, all of which were granted by the court. The settlement agreement was ultimately complied with in April 2023.

The court noted that, due to Hoard’s delaying conduct, opposing counsel and the court itself were required to expend significant resources to enforce an agreement to which neither party objected.

The Board of Professional Responsibility of the Wyoming State Bar approved a stipulation between the parties for a 90-day suspension of Hoard’s license to practice law, which was then submitted to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

In adopting the recommendation, the Supreme Court ordered Hoard to pay an administrative fee of $750 and costs in the amount of $50 to the Wyoming State Bar.

2024 Best Looking Cruiser Contest Kolby Fedore, TSM Gallery Credit: American Association of Troopers