Obituaries: Coleman; Herbort

Seth Coleman: 1982 – 2025

Seth Coleman was born May 28, 1982, to Wayne and Terry Coleman in Casper, Wyoming. He passed on to be with Jesus on March 20, 2025, after years of fighting ALS.

Seth graduated from Kelly Walsh high School and went on to attend and play football at the South Dakota School of Mines. After college he returned to Casper and went to work in the family construction business, Wayne Coleman Construction. He continued to work alongside his parents until their retirement in 2012.

At that time, he took over the business with his siblings. He continued to work and loved construction until the end. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and snowmobiling in the mountains.

Seth ran for council for The Town of Mills. He served a two-year term and then served as the Town of Mills Mayor for six years. In his time, Seth saw the town of Mills become a first-class city, made strides to see a vibrant riverfront, and oversaw the town’s 100-year Centennial Celebration.

Seth married his soulmate, Laurel Henry, on June 22, 2024, at the Henry family ranch in a beautiful outdoor wedding by the creek.

Seth is survived by his wife, Laurel Henry; daughter, Kayla Coleman; parents, Wayne and Terry Coleman; brother, Caleb (Tracee) Coleman; sister, Betsy (Seth) Milberger; nieces and nephews: Teagan, Boston, Sarayah, Maevelyn, Boone, Whelen; and many other friends and family that will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Don and Pete Smith; and paternal grandparents, Helen and Homer Coleman. He loved his family and friends dearly.

Through it all, Seth knew that Jesus was in control and that everything happens for a reason, even when we don’t understand it.

A special thank you to his caregivers Steven Shumaker, Amber Everman, Alexis Ives, and Arlona Rose. The family would also like to thank Highland Park Community Church and Celebrate Recovery.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday March 30 at 2 p.m. at Highland Park Community Church. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Seth would have appreciated donations made to the ALS foundation. Interment to follow at Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Charlene Ann Herbort: 1957 – 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Charlene Ann (Dye) Herbort on March 18, 2025 in Casper, Wyoming. Services will be held March 29, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Bustard’s Funeral Home with the reception to follow.

Charlene was born June 20, 1957 to Richard and Charlotte (Eastin) Dye in Pueblo, Colorado. She graduated high school in 1975. After a brief marriage that blessed her with two boys, Greg and Ryan Robertson, she met her soulmate, Donald Wayne Herbort. The two were married on April 5, 1983.

Charlene worked for Natrona County School district for 35 years at both Kelly Walsh High School and Dean Morgan Junior High. During her time at Dean Morgan she met her best friend Vanessa Worrell. She touched many lives during her years of service. From the staff that naturally gravitated to her calm presence to the endless number of students she encountered, it was clear she stood for accountability, logic, and determination to always be your kindest and strongest self.

She loved her family the more than anything. Her grandkids were her everything. She couldn’t wait for sleepovers with them and often began keeping them overnight when they were days old. She was supportive and never missed a dance event for her granddaughter or a sporting event for her grandson. You could always tell where she was in the crowd by her whistle. She was often found at many of her grandchildren’s school events or on an adventure with them. She loved taking them on trips and creating lasting memories. During the warmer months she could be found chasing them around and doting on them at the lake. She enjoyed spending time with her friends for coffee and catching up on each of their lives. But she found her sense of peace in the moments she shared with her husband, her soul mate and her greatest support.

She was always the supportive mother, sister, and aunt to all. She was much more than an aunt to her nieces and nephews. She helped care for many of them as they were growing up. From changing their diapers to kissing the boo boos and scaring the monsters away, Charlene helped with it all. Even as many of them aged she was often one of their first calls for any life event.

She is survived by her loving husband, Don Herbort; mother, Charlotte Dye; sons, Greg (Tiffany) Robertson, Ryan (Natasha) Robertson; siblings: Rick (Maureen) Dye, Karen (Lewis) James, Julia (Ray) Savidge; grandchildren: BreAnne LaDuke, Gavin Mills, Issac Robertson, Ashlyn Robertson, Hope Robertson, Linkin Robertson; nieces and nephews: Chris (Laurie), Sarah (Brent), Sandra (Mike), Josh (Robin), Samantha (Jeremy), Nicci (Kyle), Katie (Randy), Tom; great-nieces-and-nephews: Jordan (Colter), Maddy (Kyler), Nick, Isabelle, Camryn, Madison, Ben, Mayson, Morgan, Logan, Levi, Cooper, Elliott, Lilly, Oliver. Great-Great Nieces, DaisyLynn and Brookes; along with countless friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Dye; and her best friend, Vanessa Worrell.

There will be no visitations. Services are March 29, 2025 at 10 a.m. in Casper, Wyoming at Bustard’s Funeral Home with Official Larry Kloster officiating. There will be no interment at this time. Pallbearers will be Chris Schuler, Nichole Blain, Samantha Weidmier, Sandra Yoder, Thomas James.