A GoFundMe set up for a woman who suffered thermal burns jumping into a Yellowstone hot spring to save her puppy has raised nearly $66,000.

The fundraiser, set up for Ohio resident Laiha Slayton has raised $65,942 as of Thursday morning.

Twenty-year-old Slayton suffered burns from her shoulders down after she went after her puppy at a hot spring near the Firehole River.

According to the fundraising site, Slayton suffered burns to 91% of her body. The burns are roughly half second-degree and third-degree.

She's currently in a medically induced coma.

Slayton's father was also injured, though not as severely when he pulled his daughter out of the hot spring.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, Slayton and her father got out of their vehicle to look around when the dog jumped out of the car into a hot spring.

Slayton reportedly went into the hot spring to get the dog before her father pulled her out and drove them to West Yellowstone, Montana.

She was then taken to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

According to the park service, park visitors should keep their pets in a vehicle or crate at all times or on a leash no more than 6 feet long. Pets are not allowed on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry or in thermal areas.