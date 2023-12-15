A judge is considering Wyoming abortion laws, including the first explicit US ban on abortion pills

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Attorneys for both sides in a challenge to Wyoming abortion restrictions that include the nation’s first explicit ban on medication to end pregnancy have urged a judge to uphold or strike down the new laws without holding a trial.

A ruling either way would likely be appealed to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens in Jackson didn’t immediately rule after Thursday's arguments.

She said the complex constitutional questions in the case would take time to assess. One of the new law bans abortion except to protect to a pregnant woman’s life or in cases involving rape and incest.

