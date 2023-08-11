NCSD Offering Practice-Run for First Time Bus Riders

Natrona County public school is starting in about two weeks.

In preperation, the district's Transportation Department is holding a practice run for first-time bus riders on Thursday, Aug 24.

Transportation will pick up the parent and student at the student's morning bus stop at the standard a.m. pick-up time.

Busses then go to the NCSD Bus Hub. From there, the student and their parent/guardian will transfer to their designated bus to travel to the student’s school.

Parents and students will not get off the bus at the school. The bus will then reverse the route back to the hub, where parents and students will follow the student's afternoon route back to the Bus Stop.

The practice run is only for elementary first-time transportation students.

A parent/guardian must accompany the student.

If you have questions about your student's bus route/time, please contact NCSD Transportation at 307-253-5283.

This is only for the Casper area buses and will not include Alcova, Midwest, Poison Spider, and outlying areas.

For bus registration information, please visit www.natronaschools.org.

