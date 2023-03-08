Special Olympics Wyoming Winter Games Coming to Jackson Next Week

"Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." - Special Olympics Athlete Oath

Tuesday, March 14 to Thursday, March 16 more than 350 athletes, partners, coaches, families, and cheerleaders from all over the Cowboy State will be in Jackson for the 2023 Special Olympics Wyoming State Winter Games.

A press release said this is the first state Winter Games that the nonprofit has been able to come together since the pandemic.

The Games will be hosted at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Jackson Hole High School, Summit High School, Snow King Resort, and the Elks Lodge.

Winter Games is one of Special Olympics Wyoming’s 5 state sports competitions. It is the culminating competition for those participating in Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Snowshoeing and Cross Country Skiing.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend all parts of Special Olympics Wyoming Winter Games.

The communities attending and participating are Arapahoe, Cody, Greybull, Lander, Worland, Evanston, Big Piney, Jackson, Laramie, Newcastle, Gillette, Sheridan, Casper, and Bozeman, MT and Park City, UT.

Competition Locations:

Alpine Skiing – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Snowboarding – Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

ross Country Skiing – Summit High School Fields

Snowshoeing – Summit High School Fields

Competition Times:

Wednesday – 9:00 am Warm-up, Competition Sites

Wednesday – 10:00 am Time Trials, Competition Sites

Wednesday – 1:00 pm Competition Starts, Competition Sites

Thursday – 8:45 Warm-up, Competition Sites

Thursday – 9:30 – 11:00 Competition

Thursday – 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Competition

Opening Ceremony and the Parade of Athletes will take place at Jackson Hole High School on Tuesday, March 14th at 7:15 p.m. The Opening Ceremony is where all the athletes, coaches and volunteers will gather to introduce the competing teams, recite the coaches, officials and athletes’ oath, share some inspiring words and celebrate the lighting of the “Flame of Hope”.