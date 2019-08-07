K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for August 7th, 2019 – Evening

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A video recently uploaded to YouTube shows a man petting a bison in yet another example of dangerous behavior by a visitor to Yellowstone National Park. The bison dodges away from the man but park officials say similar encounters happen every year, sometimes with harmful results. Park officials are investigating details of the video posted online July 8. Also in July, a bison charged and tossed a 9-year-old Florida girl several feet into the air after tourists came within 10 feet of the animal.

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming expects to welcome about 1,800 freshmen students for the new fall semester. Vice provost for enrollment Kyle Moore says it would be the second-largest freshman class to arrive at the college and topped only by last year's record-setting group of new students. It is the third straight year of strong freshman classes at UW.