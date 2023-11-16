50,000-Megawatt Celebration Lights Things Up at Casper’s Healing Park in Two Weeks

The City of Casper is once again spreading holiday cheer with the annual lighting of Healing Park at Conwell across from Banner Wyoming Medical Center Friday, Dec. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m.

This year’s event will be merrier than ever with a 50,000-megawatt celebration that has dazzled Casper for more than 20 years. The City’s Park division spends hundreds of hours lighting more than 60 trees, an effort that Parks Supervisor Jim Gerhart and the Parks team complete with pride and holiday cheer. “Holiday Square is the City’s gift to our community. We do everything we can to make it like a living Christmas card,” Gerhart, who helped light the first Holiday Square in 1997, said. Each year, crews begin work in October to complete lighting by early December.

In addition to the traditional complimentary cookies, cocoa and light show debut, the City will host a touch-a-truck event during which kids and kids-at-heart are invited to climb in and tour some of the City’s most impressive and recognizable vehicles including a garbage truck, fire engine, a fire ladder truck, street sweeper and police vehicles, including a four-legged officer or two. Vehicle operators will be available for questions and merriment.

The City will also unveil its snowplow name, thanks to the cleverness of Casper third and fourth graders. You can vote for your favorite name here until Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

Papa’s Pork Chop, Gringo and Phil’s Coffee will be serving food and refreshments in the Conwell Building parking lot.

"There’s nothing more magical than a holiday surprise, so the City has a couple gifts we’re keeping under wrap until that evening."

In anticipation of a big, jolly crowd, the City is offering complimentary shuttle service from the Casper Recreation Center parking lot at 1801 E First St., beginning at 3:45 and concluding at 6:30. Conwell street and the alleys surrounding the park will all be closed to the public. ADA parking will be available in Conwell Building parking lot directly across from the park.

While the Dec. 1 event is all about lighting the park, the trees are the true stars all year long. The City’s urban forestry program is responsible for more than 15,000 trees at parks and other public spaces across Casper. In honor of all those trees and new ones to come, the City is introducing Light the Park – an effort to raise $50,000, or $1 for every light, to support the urban forestry program and Holiday Square. Buy one light or buy a whole tree now.

Since Santa couldn’t make the lighting this year, he and Mrs. Claus are making a special appearance at the Casper Ice Arena for Skate with Santa Saturday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos and eager to hear your wish list. Additionally, the iconic Zamboni will be out for an extra icy touch-a-truck, and the concession stand will have cozy hot chocolate on sale named after our new snowplow. Candlelight Christmas at Fort Caspar Museum will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 Saturday evening. Both events are free to all ages.

2022 Holiday Square Tree Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Christmas Season The Holiday Square was luminescent, illuminated by both the lights of the Christmas trees and the light inside everybody's eyes who happened to be there. Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media