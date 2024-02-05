$50,000 Grant Sends Science Zone Exhibits on a Two-Year Wyoming Tour

The Science Zone has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

The generous grant has funded the acquisition of two exhibits that will travel all around the state of Wyoming - the Air Rocket Bench and the Circuit Bench.

The “FlexCarts” will begin their journey February 1st, landing at Casper’s own Natrona County Library for a limited engagement before departing for other communities around the state.

Recent visitors to the Science Zone may have seen the Air Rocket and Circuit Benches. One bench allows inquisitive minds to design their own paper rocket.

The rocket is placed on the bench, a crank is turned, two pistons build up air pressure, and a button launches the rocket through a transparent tube and into the air. The circuit bench allows users to use small metal plates to complete an electrical circuit and, by turning a crank, powering things like light bulbs, fans, and gears.

“The Air Rocket Bench and the Circuit Bench Flexcarts are embarking on a journey that spans the entire state, bringing the thrill of scientific discovery to every nook and cranny” says Science Zone Executive Director Steven Schnell. “We want to rotate these exhibits like planets around the sun, orbiting from one institution to another, every month for a splendid two-year odyssey.”

The FlexCarts will remain at the Natrona County Library until March 31st.