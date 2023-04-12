Public’s Help Sought In Finding Missing Wyoming Teen

Public&#8217;s Help Sought In Finding Missing Wyoming Teen

Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, Emiliano Garcia was last seen last evening [April 11] at 9 p.m. in the Veterans Park area of Rock Springs. When last seen he was wearing a charcoal Oakley hoodie, black sweat pants and red/black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575.

