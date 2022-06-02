Cheyenne Police Find Missing Teen in Less Than 1 Hour Using Facebook
Cheyenne police are crediting their Facebook followers for helping to locate a missing teenager who didn't show up to school Thursday.
The department posted a picture of 15-year-old Tony Bravo on their Facebook page early Thursday afternoon asking for help in finding him, and within an hour posted an update that he'd been found safe.
This isn't the first time Facebook followers have helped the department quickly locate or identify someone.
Police on Feb. 17, 2022, were able to identify a shoplifting suspect within 10 minutes thanks to their assistance.
