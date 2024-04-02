35-Year-Old Wyomingite Dead After Rollover Crash

A 35-year-old Wyoming driver is dead after a rollover crash in Campbell County. This per a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary crash summary:

The accident happened on March 30 at 6:06 a.m. near Gillette.

Elvie Thomas was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Interstate 90 when the vehicle veered left onto the shoulder and into the median. The vehicle proceeded down the median before sharply turning right.

The truck crossed both lanes of travel and entered into the burrow ditch, ultimately sliding sideways with the driver's side leading before tripping and rolling multiple times.

Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. Road conditions were clear and dry.

He is the 15th person to die on Wyoming roads this year compared to 33 at the same time last year.

